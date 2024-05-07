According to Gulfport: Kardashians, New Orleans, and Rock Bands

According to Gulfport: The Kardashian family, New Orleans, and rock bands are on people’s minds.

“You know the Kardashians live there.” —Jim Lewis from California, talking about growing up in Hidden Hills, CA

“We’ve come one weekend every year for 30 years.” —Vinny Rob and Tim Johnson, at Jazz Fest in New Orleans

“That guy can still put on a performance.” —Joel Juarez, talking about Mick Jagger at The Rolling Stones concert

“Although minimally sufficient, they lacked a certain amount of talent.” —Professor Stanley, on a local rock band

“The bread smelled so good it killed that guy’s bad cologne.” —Jeremiah Nzou, at a bakery

Sure, not everyone talked about The Kardashian family, New Orleans, and rock bands. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.