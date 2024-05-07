The Gabber Newspaper Logo
According to Gulfport: Kardashians, New Orleans, and Rock Bands

people playing instruments in new orleans
According to Gulfport: Jazz Fest in New Orleans is on people’s minds.
Photo by Pixabay

According to Gulfport: The Kardashian family, New Orleans, and rock bands are on people’s minds.

“You know the Kardashians live there.” —Jim Lewis from California, talking about growing up in Hidden Hills, CA

“We’ve come one weekend every year for 30 years.” —Vinny Rob and Tim Johnson, at Jazz Fest in New Orleans

“That guy can still put on a performance.” —Joel Juarez, talking about Mick Jagger at The Rolling Stones concert

Arts All Around!

The Gabber Newspaper covers live theater and art across South Pinellas and, when we find something worth the drive, in the Tampa Bay and Sarasota areas.

“Although minimally sufficient, they lacked a certain amount of talent.” —Professor Stanley, on a local rock band

“The bread smelled so good it killed that guy’s bad cologne.” —Jeremiah Nzou, at a bakery

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He took a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about The Kardashian family, New Orleans, and rock bands. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.

