According to Gulfport: Imagine Museum, Life’s Meaning, and Caddy’s

According to Gulfport, the Imagine Museum, the meaning of life, and Caddy’s replacement are all on people’s minds this week.

“This town seems about 40% finished.” —Samuel Spears on the state of Gulfport

“When the weather is hot, go visit the Imagine Museum. Great experience.” —Susan Phillips with a solution for a summer day

“Meaning of life. To love and be loved. That’s it. So simple.” —Susie Rager’s loving mantra

“What will Caddy’s space be next? Fingers crossed for a ’50s style restaurant and bar but hell, just a decent grilled cheese would be an improvement.” —Ramon Crowe, longtime visitor and St. Louis native

“Two’s company and three’s a crowd. But four? Four’s a party.” —Mark Persinger’s words of advice

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about the Imagine Museum, the meaning of life, and Caddy’s replacement in Gulfport this week. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.