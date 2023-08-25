The Gabber Newspaper Logo
According to Gulfport: Local Elections, Pickleball, and Friendly Community

by Chris Shablak

Gulfport on the Edge meeting
The friendly community in Gulfport is on the minds of people in the city this week. The community has been able to grow together with events such as Gulfport on the Edge.
Cameron Healy

“What isn’t in The Gabber?” —Sarah Falk’s realization after a month here

“Everybody’s super-friendly.” —Bella Vierra’s favorite thing about our town

Pickleball.” —Brandon Lopez’s favorite thing about Gulfport

“It’s the quiet before the storm.” —Sarah Oetting, about the night

“You just wait. Politics are coming.” —Kelly Hogue’s thoughts after the local elections

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about the local elections approaching, pickleball in Gulfport, and the friendly community of the City. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.

