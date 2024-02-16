According to Gulfport: Mardi Gras celebrations, tattoos, and Taylor Swift are all on people’s minds.

“Don’t chew the baby.” —Denise Linden, talking about the Mardi Gras King Cake

“A little is a lot, but a lot is a lot.” —Ross Baird, talking about whiskey shots

“This is the first generation where kids are going to be embarrassed of their parents’ tattoos.” —Jamie Brotherton, at O’Maddy’s

“The ball is in Taylor Swift’s hands.” —Edwin Rivas, at the start of the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl

“If you go up, you might know the person. If you go down, you’re showing respect.” —Brian Guerts, explaining men’s head nods meeting people on the street

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He took a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about Mardi Gras celebrations, tattoos, and Taylor Swift. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.