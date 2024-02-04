According to Gulfport, mental health, first dates, and comfortable shoes are all on people’s minds.

“My therapist had to go to a therapist after seeing me.” —Kevin Aris, sharing his mental health update

“What? Is he pledging a fraternity?” —Charlie Geis, talking about restaurant critic James Beard’s sandwich recipe made of brioche, raw onions, and mayonnaise

“I call it the drink of courage.” —Singer Jeremiah Nzou, onstage, talking about his beer

Love To Eat? So Do We!

Check out our restaurant reviews and other food-related coverage!

“You can always tell a wise old person because they wear comfortable shoes.” —Harry Nowacki, watching people pass by on Beach Boulevard

“I have a lot of first dates.” —Wayne Lemmerbrock, replying to his friends seeing him out with another lovely lady

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He took a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about mental health, first dates, and comfortable shoes. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.