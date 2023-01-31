“There’s a lot of talent down here. My buddy played with James Taylor.” – Ray Boucher, musician for the Pink Streets Duo playing at Neptunes

“Fantastic. Just gorgeous.” – Jean Corson, gazing at one of our pink sunsets from the grass behind the Gulfport Rec Center

“Everything. I go to an exercise class here every morning they have them.” – Donna Sebastian explaining what makes Gulfport’s Senior Center the best in the country

“The inside had all the readers. My husband handed over his oldest watch and the psychic began to spill information.” – Mary Becker talking about the Gulfport Mind Body Spirit Expo in November that will be back in April

“Maryland and Michigan.” – Jerry Rubin in front of the Gulfport Senior Center explaining which two US states are split completely by large bodies of water

“You’ll see my name on the plaque out front, but more importantly, don’t forget Mary. She’s gonna be 100 years old in just a few months.” – Phillip Tortortello, one of Gulfport Senior Center donors talking about Mary Cocozella

“That’s my Harley.” – Dianne Bronson wearing her Harley Davidson shirt talking about her scooter going more than 10 MPH

“Human.” – Bert Harrison describing what the teeth on sheepshead he caught looked like (they do look human)