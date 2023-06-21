According to Gulfport: Noise Ordinance, Hot Tonic, and Family Ties

According to Gulfport, noise ordinance complaints, family, and Hot Tonic are all on people’s minds this week.

“Wait, is Gulfport turning into Footloose?” —Bill Oetting, after Taphouse gets fined (again) at 9 p.m. for the music

“My family ties bind and gag.” —Kathy Harris, talking about her family reunion

“It’s the Tiki Cairn. He has big plans to further develop it.” —Debbie Amis, talking about the newly erected stacked-rock sculpture at The Tiki on Shore

“We have hiked a lot ruins. Trails with only two or three people. Cairns keep people goin in the right direction.” —Mark Amis talking about his inspiration for the new sculpture

“it’s our Stonehenge!” —Hot Tonic’s guitar player, Josh Hindmarsh

“We met them at an open mic and they asked him if he knew ‘Ring of Fire.’ He learned it in two days.” —J.P. DiCarlo, talking about his 11-year old son, Owen, playing on stage with Hot Tonic

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

