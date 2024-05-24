According to Gulfport: Pets, First Dates, and Rays’ Baseball Games

According to Gulfport: Pet boarding, first date tattoos, and Rays’ baseball games are on people’s minds.

“They got kicked out of the VIP room and asked to never come back.” —Ryan DeWeese, about his dogs boarded at Pet Paradise

“Wait, why isn’t this stadium full? Tickets are $10 and it’s air conditioned!” —Samantha Terrance, at the Tampa Bay Rays’ baseball game

“It would have been funnier if we had broke up.” —Heather Richardson, about getting matching ghost tattoos on a first date

“My sister wants to try the 9-9-9 baseball challenge.” —Allison Mercer, about consuming nine hot dogs, nine beers in nine innings

“I bought wine, olive oil, and truffle honey.” —Wayne Chattam, about his trip to a farm in Tuscany

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He took a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about pet boarding, first date tattoos, and Rays’ baseball games. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.