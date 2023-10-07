The Gabber Newspaper Logo
Florida spectacular web ad

According to Gulfport: Pizza, Beaches, and Fall Weather

by Cameron Healy

A line of pumpkins
According to Gulfport: We have the best fall weather in Florida.
Pixabay

According to Gulfport: Gulfport’s pizza variety, beach renourishment plans, and fall weather in Florida are all on people’s minds last week.

“In all honesty, I just want to buy a small bus, make it my own and live in it wherever.” –Mike Federighi, after visiting Pass-a-Grille

“We have so many amazing pizza choices!” –John Thompson, about Gulfport pizza restaurants

“You don’t bring sand to the beach. Wait, isn’t that a real quote?” –Sam Cassan, about the beach renourishment project

“We basically have the best weather in the country now.” —Jenna Simpson, talking about the perfect temps

“Winter is coming.” —Claude Vandercamp, realizing it will soon be hard to get restaurant reservations

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about Gulfport’s pizza variety, beach renourishment plans, and fall weather in Florida. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.

by Cameron Healy

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
barnacle newsletter web ad