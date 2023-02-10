“Do you think it’s time for the trick shot now, Ray?” – Dennis Swain speaking to his 97-year-old teammate Ray, as the Town Shores Embassy building battled the Nottingham building in bocce

“I think I just figured out my next karaoke song.” – John Kenney listening to the song, “Tequila,” played on the saxophone at the Tap House (it’s only lyric is “tequila”)

“When are the pickleball courts at Chase Park going to be finished?” – Mike Bauer at the Gulfport Rec Center’s indoor pickleball court waiting for the next game with 15 others as pickleball becomes the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. with 36.5 million participants, beating basketball, golf and tennis

“Acceptance.” – Patricia Hayman’s response when asked her favorite thing about Gulfport

“Maybe we can do a weekly lottery for who gets the police called on them the most?” – Dick Taylor talking about Tap House’s third birthday party, where the police showed up for a noise complaint

“In a city so involved with its benches, I hope they have plenty of covered benches. They could even make them green!” – Flora Brandt talking about the new Chase Park pickleball courts in Gulfport

“Right after I got out of prison, we headed straight to this beach.” – Charlotte Tugwell at Sunset Beach looking for the Green Comet, talking about being stuck at home after surgery