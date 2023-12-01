According to Gulfport: Steak, Wine, and Drunken Taco Bartenders

According to Gulfport: wine, steak dinner, and Gulfport’s Drunken Taco bartenders are all on people’s minds.

“So one time we went to Taco Bell after the wine bar with bottles filling every cup holder.” —Wendy and Jason Robertson, talking about her shopping habit at the wine bar

“I had a Sauternes at Bern’s Steak House that blew my mind.” —Ben Buddemeyer, talking about his steak dinner

“Didn’t your daddy teach you the three things you don’t talk about in a bar ‘Politics, religion and …’.” —Shawn, bartender at the Drunken Taco

Love To Eat? So Do We!

Check out our restaurant reviews and other food-related coverage!

“You cannot change what someone thinks. But you can change how they feel.” —Mark Persinger’s words of wisdom

“We are giving ’em away for free. It’s kind of a big deal” —Jason Robertson, talking about water

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about wine, steak dinner, and Gulfport’s Drunken Taco bartenders. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.