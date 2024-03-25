According to Gulfport: Badminton, Music, and StormRunners in Gulfport

The Gabber Newspaper Logo
by Chris Shablak

a mural on the side of Stormrunners Tavern of a large ship on stormy waters with large waves and lightning bolts.
According to Gulfport: StormRunners in Gulfport opening is on people’s minds.
Photo by Cameron Healy

According to Gulfport: Badminton games, music careers, and StormRunners in Gulfport are on people’s minds.

“If they change me, they aren’t my publicist.” —Local singer Ben Rogers, regarding his music career

“I don’t cheat. I just win.” —Marie Tugwell, in the middle of heated swimming pool badminton game

“Hurricane season?” —Shelby Rose, guessing when StormRunners in Gulfport will open

Bookmark The Gabber Newspaper‘s storm coverage page for quick access to relevant tropical storm updates. No hype, no guessing, just updates on shelters, sandbags, and closures.

“Now introducing Mike. He’s a terrible singer. Oh, and you can hear him tomorrow night right here 7-9 p.m.” —Pat Bixler, announcing his friend and singer at the Tavern’s open mic night

“Bring me a bottle of your wine and I won’t drink it until I get married in a white dress.” —Jeremiah Nzou, trying to quench his thirst

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He took a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about badminton games, music careers, and StormRunners in Gulfport. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.

