According to Gulfport: Tampa Bay Rays’ Mascot Raymond

According to Gulfport: Bathroom walls, the Tampa Bay Rays’ mascot Raymond, and shots of tequila are on people’s minds.

“Open toed. Not open minded.” —Laura Finley, talking about her mother’s fashion sense

“Not anymore.” —Wayne Chattam’s chalk talk in the bathroom after seeing ‘it’s a waterless urinal’ written on the wall

“If that cotton candy monster came up by me I’d be scared.” —Sarah Harriet, talking about the Rays mascot Raymond

We’re the calm during the storm. No hype, only help!

Bookmark The Gabber Newspaper‘s storm coverage page for quick access to relevant tropical storm updates. No hype, no guessing, just updates on shelters, sandbags, and closures. And sign up for text alerts to get real-time guidance and prep advice when there’s a named storm heading our way. Also, check out our downtown Gulfport and beach web cams.

“All is fair in love and tequila.” —Will Flanners at 1:45 a.m. offering shots to the young and old

“Don’t put my real name, put Eddie Roger’s. I’ve been banned from The Gabber” —Eddie Rogers

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He took a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about Bathroom walls, the Tampa Bay Rays’ mascot Raymond, and shots of tequila. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.