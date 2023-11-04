According to Gulfport: Drunken Taco Tequila Shots

According to Gulfport: bachelor and bachelorette parties, tequila shots at the Drunken Taco, and jazz music are all on people’s minds.

“First, he sleeps with my mom, and then he cheats at the beanbags game.” —Aaron Oetting, talking about his father.

“My pants are still wet, but let’s go!” —Edwin Rivas, shooting tequila at the Drunken Taco. “Sharing my special moment with friends and family.” —Phillip Padron, talking about his best memory’s at at Gallaghers Steakhouse for his bachelor party

"When I'm home alone, sometimes I play quiet jazz in the background because it makes me feel like I have more money than I do." —Jack Lamm's happiness enhancers "We would call out 'hole' every few minutes." —Erin McMahon, recounting her bachelorette party memories in Savannah

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about bachelor and bachelorette parties, Drunken Taco tequila shots, and jazz music. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.