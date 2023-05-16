Gulfport vacations, beer, and eggplant parm: According to Chris Shablak, that’s what’s on the lips of Gulfportians and visitors this week.

“I came for a vacation and never left.” —Sam Accina, still loving Gulfport

“I’m excited to visit but a little nervous I won’t wanna go home.” —Cherie Wilson talking about visiting her best friend in Gulfport

“That’s one helluva playground. When I was little, we played at the junkyard.” —Terry Johnson on the new addition next to the Gulfport Recreaction Center

“Beers at [Gulfport] Brewery and wine at the Wine House.” —Jeff Shablak about what he’s most excited about on his Gulfport upcoming visit

“The list is long: Sunsets at the beach, biking around Boca Ciega Bay and then having Pia’s eggplant parm.” —Susan Phillips about what she’s most excited about on her upcoming Gulfport visit

“Oh, like any job, you go to college and then you apply for it.“ —Bailey Mattmuller on how he became responsible for raising and lowering all the flags in Gulfport

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

