According to Gulfport: Vino Simpatico’s wine bar, vegan ice cream, and Southern culture are all on people’s minds.

“Just wait. We do great seasonal favorites too.” —Erika Gebhard, at Plant Love Ice Cream

“It’s the best food, wine, and music on Friday. The only thing we are missing is a vineyard.” —Ben Buddemeyer on the Vino Simpatico wine bar

“Smells like curry, looks like curry. Glad I didn’t step in it.” —Mike Barnett, talking about his lunch

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about wine bars, vegan ice cream, and southern culture. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.