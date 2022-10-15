Police in Pinellas Park and St. Petersburg responded to bogus calls about potential active shooter situations at Pinellas Park High School and St. Pete Catholic High School on Oct. 11.

Police in both Pinellas County jurisdictions said both calls about school shootings were unfounded.

It was part of a series of recent false calls about school shootings in the Tampa Bay, Miami, and Sarasota areas.

The practice of calling hoax 911 calls is called “swatting.”

The Pinellas Park Police Department said officers responded to the PPHS just after 12:20 p.m and found “no known injuries,” according to a statement.

“It is believed this incident is a falsely reported threat. The police department will continue to investigate the origin of the initial report,” PPPD said.

The school is at 118th Avenue North and 62nd Street North in Pinellas Park.

At 12:35 p.m., St. Petersburg police responded to another active shooter call at St. Petersburg Catholic High School at 9th Avenue, near 66th Street.

The St. Petersburg Police Department searched the Catholic school and determined the call was “hoax,” according to a statement.