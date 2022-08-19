Adopt a Chinchilla (and Other Pets) in St. Petersburg

by

A white chinchilla with black by its ears
What would it take to get you to adopt this Chinchilla?
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Chin-Chilly Down Looking for a pet that’s quiet, curious, and fun? Consider the chinchilla, like Luigi. He’s a young adult, but no one’s quite sure about his age. Call Pet Pal for details.

a shepherd mix pup looking cute for the camera
That’s a good-looking tongue, ready to cover you in puppy kisses.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

The Griffin Known as the king of all creatures, the griffin is mighty and strong – but this Griffin’s a big goofy puppy: a 9-month-old shepherd mix, to be precise. He’s devoted to games of fetch and his new home – could it be your home? You must own your home to adopt Griffin. All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.

a white dog
What a smile!
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Go Go Gadget! Gadget doesn’t need much, only a family to love her. This 3-year-old all-American dog wants a family with a heart as big as hers. Her needs are few: She wants to hang with you. All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.

a mostly white cat with black ears and other black markings
Can’t you tell he’s hanging on every word you say? He has great listening skills.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Foster No, he’s not a foster kitty – that’s his name. This 4-year-old, 11-pound shorthair has great listening skills, so go ahead and complaing about your boss – he won’t tell anyone. Foster’s recovering from hip surgery and is ready to meet his new family that will treat him like the king he is.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.

by The Gabber

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
The Gabber Newspaper