Chin-Chilly Down Looking for a pet that’s quiet, curious, and fun? Consider the chinchilla, like Luigi. He’s a young adult, but no one’s quite sure about his age. Call Pet Pal for details.

The Griffin Known as the king of all creatures, the griffin is mighty and strong – but this Griffin’s a big goofy puppy: a 9-month-old shepherd mix, to be precise. He’s devoted to games of fetch and his new home – could it be your home? You must own your home to adopt Griffin. All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.

Go Go Gadget! Gadget doesn't need much, only a family to love her. This 3-year-old all-American dog wants a family with a heart as big as hers. Her needs are few: She wants to hang with you.

Foster No, he’s not a foster kitty – that’s his name. This 4-year-old, 11-pound shorthair has great listening skills, so go ahead and complaing about your boss – he won’t tell anyone. Foster’s recovering from hip surgery and is ready to meet his new family that will treat him like the king he is.

