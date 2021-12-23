Adopt a Furry BFF for Free at Friends of Strays

In the name of Santa Paws, Friends of Strays Shelter – a St. Petersburg animal adoption agency – is waiving adoption fees for all dogs and adult cats.

According to the shelter, all adoption pairing processes are still in order, but the big man in red has picked up the fees. The news came with the announcement that Friends of Strays has saved almost 1,500 animals in 2021.

It’s safe to say that the holiday-fueled promotion may tip the scale.

From Friends of Strays Facebook Page:

“That means if you visit Friends of Strays this week and fall in love with a dog (or an adult cat,) you won’t pay any adoption fee! And every adoption comes with a free stuffed animal! How’s that for some holiday cheer?”

View adoptable friends at friendsofstrays.com

