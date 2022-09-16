Adoptable Calico and Black Cats in St. Petersburg

by

a calico cat
Just look at this gorgeous calico kitty who wants a forever home.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

A River Runs Through (Her Eyes!) This is a beautiful 1-year-old calico has stunning eyes and an even more stunning  purrsonality. 

All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. Unless other wise noted, cat adoptions are $40 and dogs are $200. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.

a black cat with green eyes
This black cat loves the Beatles, pets, and quiet time.
Friends of Strays

Paula McCatney Hey, Jude… Take a sad cat and make it better. Remember to let Paula McCatney into your heart, then you can start to make it better! This black kitty has bright eyes, a sweet soul, and wants a quiet life filled with affection and pets. She’s OK with other kitties – as long as they understand personal space. Adopt Paula for $25.

For more information on adopting a cat, or to donate, reach out to the shelter directly. Friends of Strays, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org.

by The Gabber

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
The Gabber Newspaper