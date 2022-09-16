Adoptable Calico and Black Cats in St. Petersburg

A River Runs Through (Her Eyes!) This is a beautiful 1-year-old calico has stunning eyes and an even more stunning purrsonality.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. Unless other wise noted, cat adoptions are $40 and dogs are $200. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.

Paula McCatney Hey, Jude… Take a sad cat and make it better. Remember to let Paula McCatney into your heart, then you can start to make it better! This black kitty has bright eyes, a sweet soul, and wants a quiet life filled with affection and pets. She’s OK with other kitties – as long as they understand personal space. Adopt Paula for $25.

For more information on adopting a cat, or to donate, reach out to the shelter directly. Friends of Strays, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org.