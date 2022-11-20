Adoptable Cats and Dogs in St. Petersburg

Sweet Little Lady from Pasadena Pasadena loves humans and any attention they can give her, and she’ll make sad-hound-dog eyes at you to get that attention! She’s 6, and she’s a hound, which means she’s more couch potato than running partner. She’s also looking to be the only dog child in her new home. Pasadena lives with a foster, so fill out an application to meet her meet and greet: friendsofstrays.org/adopt.

P.S.: Celebrate Pawsgiving with Friends of Strays – Nov. 16-20, they’re cutting adoption fees in half, so adopt your new BFF now and – bonus – they’ll help you with those Thanksgiving leftovers. Each dog adoption comes with complimentary floor-hoovering after dinner.

Laissez les bons temps rouler! With Nola, you have to let the good times roll. Likes: jazz, crayfish, gumbo, treats, and toys. This adorable 1 1/2-year-old, 42-pound Plott hound mix pup is treat-and-toy motivated. Adorable and affectionate, Nola is definitely a pup with a heart of gold.

Not So Plain Jane This 4-year-old, 38-pound lab mix is anything but plain! Don’t be fooled by her muzzle – Janie went grey a little early in life. She’s an extraordinary pooch who’s ready to go home with anyone ready to cuddle, give her dog cookies, and take her on walks every day.

Lunacy! It’s absolute lunacy that Luna hasn’t found a home yet. She’s dark, mysterious, sweet, and quiet. She’s happy to lend an ear when you need to talk, but make sure you give her ear scritches while you tell her about your day!

Bubble Boy We’re certain whomever named him didn’t intend to fat-shame this 14-pound kitty, but Bubble has certainly embraced the spirit of his name. This 4 1/2-year-old couch potato is down to Netflix and chill with you, day or night..

All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Dogs, $200; cats, $40. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.