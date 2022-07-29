Adoptable Cats, Dogs, and Kittens in St. Pete

by

a black cat with a white chest
Meet Godiva at Friends of Strays in St. Petersburg.
Friends of Strays

Quiet. Petite. Sweet. Meet Godiva, a 3-year-old female who’s lived at Friends of Strays since April. Another rescue took in Godiva and her kittens, but as they all got adopted, and Godiva came to FoS. So far, no one’s taken a second look at this shy girl. She’s shy, but once she warms up to you, she loves getting love, trading head butts for chin scratches. She has a small wish list: A forever home, with a window and a stable routine. Thanks to a generous donation, Godiva’s adoption fee is already paid.

Godiva is spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped, and dewormed. 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Pete. 727-522-6566; friendsofstrays.org.

a black dog
Roxy’s ready to go home with you.
Pet Pal

A Dog For All Seasons! Roxy’s just a sweet, loving, playful dog. Wanna play? She’s down for that. Rather Netflix and chill? She’s all-in for that, too. This nubby-tailed, 18-month-old dog weighs 50 loving pounds. All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.

a black and tan dog
Ready to run? Piper’s got your back!
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Run Off Your COVID Weight. Piper’s friendly, active girl ISO same from her forever family. She’ll help anyone run off their COVID weight. She’s 2 years old and weighs 51 pounds. This hound mix isn’t suited for apartment or condo living. All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.

a black kitten
Randall’s a kitten who’s ready to strike out on his own – with you!
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Kitten Smitten? Meet Toby and Randall, both 10-week-old domestic shorthair. Adventure’s calling to both these adorable little boys. They don’t need to go home together, so take your pick! All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.

A white and black kitten
Toby’s a kitten who needs a furr-ever home, with or without other kitties.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

by The Gabber

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
The Gabber Newspaper