Adoptable Cats, Dogs, and Kittens in St. Pete

Quiet. Petite. Sweet. Meet Godiva, a 3-year-old female who’s lived at Friends of Strays since April. Another rescue took in Godiva and her kittens, but as they all got adopted, and Godiva came to FoS. So far, no one’s taken a second look at this shy girl. She’s shy, but once she warms up to you, she loves getting love, trading head butts for chin scratches. She has a small wish list: A forever home, with a window and a stable routine. Thanks to a generous donation, Godiva’s adoption fee is already paid.

Godiva is spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped, and dewormed. 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Pete. 727-522-6566; friendsofstrays.org.

A Dog For All Seasons! Roxy’s just a sweet, loving, playful dog. Wanna play? She’s down for that. Rather Netflix and chill? She’s all-in for that, too. This nubby-tailed, 18-month-old dog weighs 50 loving pounds. All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.

Run Off Your COVID Weight. Piper’s friendly, active girl ISO same from her forever family. She’ll help anyone run off their COVID weight. She’s 2 years old and weighs 51 pounds. This hound mix isn’t suited for apartment or condo living. All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.

Kitten Smitten? Meet Toby and Randall, both 10-week-old domestic shorthair. Adventure’s calling to both these adorable little boys. They don’t need to go home together, so take your pick! All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.