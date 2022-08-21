Matcha Made in Heaven This petite tabby came to Friends of Strays in April. At first, shelter life scared her, so she spent some time de-stressing in a foster home. Matcha’s foster human had the chance to see Matcha’s personality in action. Turns out, Big Bang Theory fans will love her, because she’s a little Sheldon: She loves routine (also, sunbathing, but the routine is clutch for this kitty.) With love, attention, and a regular schedule, she’ll seek you out and curl up in your lap. Bonus: Someone has paid her adoption fee on her new lucky human’s behalf – all you need to do is come meet her and decide what time she’ll take her breakfast!

Chillaxin Little Man Like all our kitties, Turner wants a forever home. Like many – but not all – cats, he’s a chill dude. Add to that his relaxed physique and handsome face, this affectionate grey tabby believed in life balance. Sure, he’ll Netflix and Chill with you, but he’s not averse to a rousing game of “hand under the blanket.”

It’s “Clear the Shelters” month, so Friends of Strays has cut adoption fees in half for all kitties Aug. 24-Aug. 31. Just don’t tell the cats they’ve been “marked down.” friendsofstrays.org.