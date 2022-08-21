Adoptable Cats in St. Petersburg – Clear the Shelters Month

by

a grey tabby cat with a little junk in her trunk
Matcha wants to come home with you – but remember, routine is clutch for this kitty!
Friends of Strays

Matcha Made in Heaven This petite tabby came to Friends of Strays in April. At first, shelter life scared her, so she spent some time de-stressing in a foster home. Matcha’s foster human had the chance to see Matcha’s personality in action. Turns out, Big Bang Theory fans will love her, because she’s a little Sheldon: She loves routine (also, sunbathing, but the routine is clutch for this kitty.) With love, attention, and a regular schedule, she’ll seek you out and curl up in your lap. Bonus: Someone has paid her adoption fee on her new lucky human’s behalf – all you need to do is come meet her and decide what time she’ll take her breakfast! 

A chonky cat with a handsome face
Turner is a classic.
Friends of Strays

Chillaxin Little Man Like all our kitties, Turner wants a forever home. Like many – but not all – cats, he’s a chill dude. Add to that his relaxed physique and handsome face, this affectionate grey tabby believed in life balance. Sure, he’ll Netflix and Chill with you, but he’s not averse to a rousing game of “hand under the blanket.” 

It’s “Clear the Shelters” month, so Friends of Strays has cut adoption fees in half for all kitties Aug. 24-Aug. 31. Just don’t tell the cats they’ve been “marked down.” friendsofstrays.org.

by The Gabber

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
The Gabber Newspaper