Adoptable Dogs and Cats in St. Petersburg

Kim-Possible

Need a calm pup to take long, slow walks Kimmie’s your gal. Some might call her “senior” but we prefer to think of this 12-year-old, 15-pound chiweenie as “vintage.”

Howard the Cat

Do you want a sedate cat that eschews you for naps in the sun, or do you want a cat with personality? One who expresses emotion – happy emotion – when you come home every day, who keeps you laughing with his shenanigans? This one year old domestic shorthair cat loves toys so much, he’s almost a dog.

The Adventures of Milo and You

We don’t know what adventures Milo had before he came to Pet Pal from another shelter last month, but he had so many mats, Ohana Dog Spa took pity on him to get him groomed. After six weeks of love and patience, Milo’s out of pain (the matted fur was close to the skin, and that hurts) but now this seven-year-old Australian shepherd mix is ready for his next adventure.

The Shadow Knows

Wait, where’d she go? You’ll find this five-year-old domestic shorthair wrapped in a cat-made blanket fort. She will come out for scritches and nose boops.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 1830 61st Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-521-6191; petpalanimalshelter.com.