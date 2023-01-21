Adoptable Dogs and Cats in St. Petersburg

Morgan’s For The People and this 4-year-old tabby wants the people to find him a perfect home, which should include (according to him) laps for snoozing, fluffy beds (also for snoozing), and treats (for eating), and catnip (for medicinal purposes, of course).

True Romance Hopper’s the kind of kitty who likes to watch quietly from his hiding place, but if you seek him out and earn his trust, you’ll find true love with this 9-month-old shorthair. He’s super loving and a great listener; what more do you need in a man?

Dear Abby If you’re seeking advice from this 1-year-old, 40-pound pit mix, this friendly, wiggly young lady will suggest that adopting her, giving her plenty of treats, and playing fetch with her will solve all your problems. You must own your home to adopt Abby.

China Girl Once you meet her, you’ll feel like a wreck without your little China girl. That’s because she’s sweet as sugar. If you want a pup who will play fetch, cuddle, and take all the treats you offer, well, this China Girl is for you. You must own your home to adopt this 5-year-old, 57-pound pit mix.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.

Minnie She’s not old; she’s mature. Minnie’s active and agile and loves to play. She’s also chatty; she’s happy to tell you all about her day as you pet her super-soft fur.

Sasha If you have a kitty who needs a buddy, Sasha’s your man. He’s not super thrilled about a dog brother or sister, but this 10-year-old gentleman really loves cuddles. He’s currently in foster, so fill out an adoption application at friendsofstrays.org/adopt to start the process of meeting him.

Friends of Strays, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Wed.-Fri., 1-6 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.