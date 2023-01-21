Adoptable Dogs and Cats in St. Petersburg

by

A white-faced cat staring at the camera and thinking deep thoughts
Morgan freely admits he wants to go home with you!
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Morgan’s For The People and this 4-year-old tabby wants the people to find him a perfect home, which should include (according to him) laps for snoozing, fluffy beds (also for snoozing), and treats (for eating), and catnip (for medicinal purposes, of course).

a black cat with yellow eyes, looking bored
Hop to it and adopt Hopper before someone else takes home this black beauty!
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

True Romance Hopper’s the kind of kitty who likes to watch quietly from his hiding place, but if you seek him out and earn his trust, you’ll find true love with this 9-month-old shorthair. He’s super loving and a great listener; what more do you need in a man?

a brown dog with a white patch on her chest
Dear Abby, should the reader adopt you? Answer: Of course!
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Dear Abby If you’re seeking advice from this 1-year-old, 40-pound pit mix, this friendly, wiggly young lady will suggest that adopting her, giving her plenty of treats, and playing fetch with her will solve all your problems. You must own your home to adopt Abby.

A white dog with a goofy smile
She’s as precious as fine china, but a lot sturdier!
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

China Girl Once you meet her, you’ll feel like a wreck without your little China girl. That’s because she’s sweet as sugar. If you want a pup who will play fetch, cuddle, and take all the treats you offer, well, this China Girl is for you. You must own your home to adopt this 5-year-old, 57-pound pit mix.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.

A tabby cat who looks to have some ennui
Minnie’s no shy mouse!
Friends of Strays

Minnie She’s not old; she’s mature. Minnie’s active and agile and loves to play. She’s also chatty; she’s happy to tell you all about her day as you pet her super-soft fur.

A mostly white dog with a brown back and brown ears
Sasha’s a handsome gentleman in need of a home.
Friends of Strays

Sasha If you have a kitty who needs a buddy, Sasha’s your man. He’s not super thrilled about a dog brother or sister, but this 10-year-old gentleman really loves cuddles. He’s currently in foster, so fill out an adoption application at friendsofstrays.org/adopt to start the process of meeting him.

Friends of Strays, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Wed.-Fri., 1-6 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

by The Gabber

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
The Gabber Newspaper