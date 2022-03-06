Adoptable Dogs and Cats in St. Petersburg

by

Black and white dog with big ears
Looking for a new furry friend? Look no more – we have two lovable pets here who want to meet you!
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

We all need a little puppy and kitty friendship from time to time. Here are two pets who desperately want a home of their own.

The Better to Hear You With, My Dear!

No Big Bad Wolf here… just a smartypants puppy who wants to listen to your every command. Bodie needs a family who will put this eight-month-old, 34-pound border collie mix to work. He’s eager to learn – he already knows basic commands and walks on a leash like a pro. 

Black cat lying down, looking into the camera

Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Chatty Catty

This sleek black beauty has a lot to say… now, if only someone would listen. At a precocious three years young, Luna’s a sturdy 14 pounds of talkative love. 

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!