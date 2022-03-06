Adoptable Dogs and Cats in St. Petersburg

We all need a little puppy and kitty friendship from time to time. Here are two pets who desperately want a home of their own.

The Better to Hear You With, My Dear!

No Big Bad Wolf here… just a smartypants puppy who wants to listen to your every command. Bodie needs a family who will put this eight-month-old, 34-pound border collie mix to work. He’s eager to learn – he already knows basic commands and walks on a leash like a pro.

Chatty Catty

This sleek black beauty has a lot to say… now, if only someone would listen. At a precocious three years young, Luna’s a sturdy 14 pounds of talkative love.