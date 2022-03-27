Adoptable Dogs and Cats in Tampa Bay

by

Fluffy grey kitten
Grady, a kitten ready to go home with you, please.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Routinely Adorable

All kids need a routine, and this 3 1/2-month-old bundle of floof is no different: play, cuddle, sleep, repeat. He has it down pat – but he’d love to do it in a furr-ever home (he’s sort of fluffy, so we couldn’t resist the overdone play on words.) If your life needs more fur and laser pointers, this kitten can solve that problem.

Hound dog in blue collar
Shiro’s all ears – and love!
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

A Nose for Balls

Shiro loves his balls – tennis balls, mostly, but any toy makes this 2-year-old, 70-pound bloodhound downright ebullient. Shiro needs an active home with lots of room for lots of fetch. He’s high-energy but has the manners of a true gentleman.   Potential human companions must own their own home – no condos – to bring home this super-good boy.

by Cathy Salustri

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!