Adoptable Dogs and Cats in Tampa Bay

Routinely Adorable

All kids need a routine, and this 3 1/2-month-old bundle of floof is no different: play, cuddle, sleep, repeat. He has it down pat – but he’d love to do it in a furr-ever home (he’s sort of fluffy, so we couldn’t resist the overdone play on words.) If your life needs more fur and laser pointers, this kitten can solve that problem.

A Nose for Balls

Shiro loves his balls – tennis balls, mostly, but any toy makes this 2-year-old, 70-pound bloodhound downright ebullient. Shiro needs an active home with lots of room for lots of fetch. He’s high-energy but has the manners of a true gentleman. Potential human companions must own their own home – no condos – to bring home this super-good boy.