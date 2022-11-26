Adoptable Dogs, Kittens, and Chatty Cats in St. Pete

a white husky with blue eyes
If you find yourself mooning over Apollo, well, you’re not alone.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

To the moon! This 1 1/2-year-old husky mix is an all-around good boy. Apollo wants to shoot for the stars, and he’s just smart enough that he might get there. You must own your home to adopt this outgoing boy, who loves to run, chase toys, and be with you.

A tuxedo kitten
He thinks he’s a king, but he’s really just a floof.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Henry the VIII, I am, I am! Well, OK, maybe he’s not royalty, but he’s wearing such a spiffy tuxedo, this 3 1/2-month-old kitten is dressed to impress.

A tabby cat with her mouth open to express her feelings vocally
Surely, Shirley can find a home this week.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Shirley you must adopt her because she says so. Trust us, Shirley has lots of feelings and isn’t shy about expressing them. She’s also curious, so expect lots of vocal questions. If you find yourself talking to yourself a lot, adopt this 5-year-old tabby, because she talks back!

a red dog with her tail up and her ears pricked up
Pick up this Penny and you’ll both have good luck.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Find a Penny, pick her up… Penny’s ready for luck to break her way. This 26-pound, All-American girl is only a year old, but she’s already has puppies. She took good care of them, but she needs someone to take care of her now.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Dogs, $200; cats, $40. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.

a red dog with a white chest
Trixie’s looking forward to meeting her new family.
Friends of Strays

Trixie’s a kid. She’s only 1, but she’s been at the shelter for part of that year. She has plenty of spunk, loves people, adventures, and other dogs. So much so that Friends of Strays staff say she needs a home with a doggy sibling, as well as daily exercise and mental stimulation She’s a joy, volunteers tell us. She’s currently being fostered, so if you and your dog would like to meet her to see if she can grow up with you, submit an adoption application at friendsofstrays.org/adopt.

The Gabber Newspaper