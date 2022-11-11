Adoptable Kittens, Puppies, Dogs in St. Pete

Baileys in Your Coffee? This little guy won’t jump in your coffee cup, but he’ll gladly scamper around your home while you drink your morning beverage. He’s a 9-week old shorthair kitty.

Bewitched! Talk about kitten magic – Binx wiggles his whiskers, casts a spell on you, and bam, you’re in love with this 9-week-old shorthair.

Dora the Explorer Except she’s only looking to explore your lap and how well you can snuggle with her. She also loves kisses, so expect a lot of ‘em from this 5-month, 24-pound pup. She’s shy, though, and probably needs a home with no small kiddos.

Pretty Princess Princess has ruled that her new palace come with plenty of soft beds, velvet blankets, gourmet cookies, and plenty of treasure (toys!). This happy 3-year-old weighs in at a royal 45 pounds, and thanks to the Pit Project, anyone who owns his or her home can adopt her for $75. ‘

All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.