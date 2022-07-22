It’s a great day for hockey!

Lightning and Bolt can’t wait to play fuzzy-ball hockey around someone’s home. This duo isn’t bonded, but they’re BFFs and would love to go home together.

Lightning, a yearling, loves to love on you and get head scratches. He has a routine: He spends time in certain places in his room or doing different things at certain times. He also has a favorite sleeping box, and he loves it so much, he’s asked that his forever humans let him bring it home with him. He also loves to play, but he turns into a boisterous little bolt when he’s the center of attention. That’s where – you guessed it – Bolt comes in.

Bolt helps Lightning get that energy out. Bolt’s a 2-year-old tabby-and-white male, and he’s the shelter’s star athlete. He practiced his sprints at his foster home and even at the shelter, he’s active, playful, and entertaining. Bolt loves Lightning, but he also loves helping his human with whatever they’re doing. He also loves to show off his big personality. Bolt and Lightning are Feline Leukemia Virus (FeLV) positive; that means they can only be around other FeLV-positive cats.

Friends of Strays staff can answer any questions adopters may have about bringing home a cat with FeLV. (Editor’s note: We have FeLV-positive kitties and it’s not a big deal.)

All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Pete. 727-522-6566; friendsofstrays.org.