Adoptable Pets in St. Pete and Tampa Bay

Tony the Tiger King – But Better

We think he’s gr-r-reat! Tony’s a prince among dogs. This three-year-old, 60-pound Catahoula mix loves people and would almost rather cuddle than eat (we said almost!). He’s a well-mannered pup who needs a family of his own.

Chili Chills Out

Chili’s a handsome 1 1/2-year-old male tabby who dreams of a window of his own where he can watch the squirrels and birds… in between naps and scritches, of course.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.