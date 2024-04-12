The Gabber Newspaper Logo
Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for April 12

by Cameron Healy

a gray great dane pup named dean for adoptable pets april 12
April 12 adoptable pets includes this great dane pup named Dean.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Cats

a grey and orange cat with green eyes.
Cindy is the star of the show.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Cindy This is Cindy, the 1-year-old, domestic shorthair. She sports a stunning coat and has a loving heart.

a black and white cat with green eyes.
Razzy will dazzle your life.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Razzy This 4-year-old, domestic shorthair is Razzy. She is a sweet cat hoping to be the only pet in your home.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org. 

Adoptable Pets: Dogs

a gray great dane pup named dean for adoptable pets april 12
This great dane pup named Dean.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Dean Meet Dean! This big boy is an 8-month-old, 37-pound, great dane mix. Dean is playful and happy to be around people.

a dark brown dog with its tongue out.
Duke is energetic and playful.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Duke Duke is a 2-year-old, 35-pound, all-American dog. He is incredibly energetic and loves adventures.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. 

Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738petpalanimalshelter.com.

Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has pets, dogs, and other adoptables online and in print every week.

The Gabber Newspaper