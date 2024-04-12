Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for April 12

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!
Adoptable Pets: Cats
Cindy This is Cindy, the 1-year-old, domestic shorthair. She sports a stunning coat and has a loving heart.
Razzy This 4-year-old, domestic shorthair is Razzy. She is a sweet cat hoping to be the only pet in your home.
Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org.
Adoptable Pets: Dogs
Dean Meet Dean! This big boy is an 8-month-old, 37-pound, great dane mix. Dean is playful and happy to be around people.
Duke Duke is a 2-year-old, 35-pound, all-American dog. He is incredibly energetic and loves adventures.
All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.
