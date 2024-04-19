Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for April 19

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Cats

Luna Luna is a playful and lovable girl. She is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair who is excited to meet everyone.

Cinza Mr. Cinza is an 11-year-old, calm and chill cat. This distinguished gentleman gets along with other cats.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org.

Adoptable Pets: Dogs

Squire This 8-month-old pup is Squire. He is still learning basic manners. He hopes to find someone patient and determined to learn new skills with him.

Bo This goofball is Bo. He is a 2-year-old, 70-pound, rottweiler. Bo loves walks and people. You must own your home to adopt Bo.