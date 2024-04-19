The Gabber Newspaper Logo
Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for April 19

by Cameron Healy

a brown and black rottweiler with his tongue hanging out. This is Bo. Adoptable pets April 19.
April 19 adoptable pets include this handsome boy named Bo.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Cats

a black and white cat with yellow eyes named Luna
Luna loves meeting new people.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Luna Luna is a playful and lovable girl. She is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair who is excited to meet everyone.

a gray and brown cat with a white stomach and green eyes named Cinza.
Cinza is a polite, older gentleman.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Cinza Mr. Cinza is an 11-year-old, calm and chill cat. This distinguished gentleman gets along with other cats.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org. 

Adoptable Pets: Dogs

a beige and white dog wearing a green bowtie named Squire.
Meet this happy pup named Squire.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Squire This 8-month-old pup is Squire. He is still learning basic manners. He hopes to find someone patient and determined to learn new skills with him.

Bo is 25% handsome, 25% goofy, 25% good boy, and 25% cuddly.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Bo This goofball is Bo. He is a 2-year-old, 70-pound, rottweiler. Bo loves walks and people. You must own your home to adopt Bo.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. 

Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738petpalanimalshelter.com.

Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has pets, dogs, and other adoptables online and in print every week.

by Cameron Healy

