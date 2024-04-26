Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for April 26

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Dogs

Francine Meet Francine! She is a laidback, 2-year-old pup. She can’t wait to lounge around with her forever family.

Jett This handsome boy is Jett. He is a 2-year-old, Pomeranian. Jett can’t wait to adventure with you.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org.

Adoptable Pets: Cats

Tiger Tiger is a 2-year-old, domestic short hair with the biggest eyes. He is curious and loves everyone.

Bonnie Miss Bonnie is a 3-month-old, domestic long hair. She loves to play and cuddle with everyone.