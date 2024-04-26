The Gabber Newspaper Logo
Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for April 26

by Cameron Healy

a small orange, white, and gray kitty named Bonnie for the april 26 adoptable pets.
April 26 adoptable pets includes this 3-month-old, domestic long hair kitty named Bonnie.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Dogs

a light brown dog with short hair and bright eyes and ears propped up.
Francine would love naps with her forever family.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Francine Meet Francine! She is a laidback, 2-year-old pup. She can’t wait to lounge around with her forever family.

a fluffy pomeranian dog named Jett.
Look how fluffy Jett is.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Jett This handsome boy is Jett. He is a 2-year-old, Pomeranian. Jett can’t wait to adventure with you.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org. 

Adoptable Pets: Cats

a orange and white cat with big yellow eyes.
Tiger has a big personality.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Tiger Tiger is a 2-year-old, domestic short hair with the biggest eyes. He is curious and loves everyone.

a small orange, white, and gray kitty named Bonnie for the april 26 adoptable pets.
Bonnie is cuddly and playful.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Bonnie Miss Bonnie is a 3-month-old, domestic long hair. She loves to play and cuddle with everyone.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. 

Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738petpalanimalshelter.com.

Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has pets, dogs, and other adoptables online and in print every week.

