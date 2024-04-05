The Gabber Newspaper Logo
Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for April 5

by Cameron Healy


April 5 adoptable pets include this 18-year-old cat named Sophie.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Cats

a white cat with black ears and yellow eyes named shilo.
Shilo is a chill 11-year-old cat.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Shilo This chill senior guy is Shilo. He is an 11-year-old couch potato.


This 18-year-old cat named Sophie loves lounging around.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Sophie Queen Sophie is an 18-year-old, 7-pound, domestic longhair. This senior citizen wants to lounge with you all day. She would prefer to be the only pet in your home.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org. 

Adoptable Pets: Dogs

a white great dane with big brown spots
Billy is one curious pup.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Billy This big pup has a big personality. Billy is an 8-month-old, 48-pound great dane mix. He is a gentle giant.

a white pitbull mix with brown spots on her face.
Nyla is a sweet girl with lots of love.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Nyla Meet Nyla! She is a 2-year-old, 57-pound, boxy headed mix. Nyla is full of energy and love. You must own your home to adopt Nyla.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. 

Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738petpalanimalshelter.com.

Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has pets, dogs, and other adoptables online and in print every week.

