Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for April 5

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!
Adoptable Pets: Cats
Shilo This chill senior guy is Shilo. He is an 11-year-old couch potato.
Sophie Queen Sophie is an 18-year-old, 7-pound, domestic longhair. This senior citizen wants to lounge with you all day. She would prefer to be the only pet in your home.
Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org.
Adoptable Pets: Dogs
Billy This big pup has a big personality. Billy is an 8-month-old, 48-pound great dane mix. He is a gentle giant.
Nyla Meet Nyla! She is a 2-year-old, 57-pound, boxy headed mix. Nyla is full of energy and love. You must own your home to adopt Nyla.
All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.
