Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for December 28

Pet Pal Animal Shelter and Friends of Strays in St. Pete have adoptable pets such as dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know – send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Cats

Milly This 3-year-old domestic shorthair named Milly is a silly and curious cat. She would love someone to play with her.

Tiara This 3-year-old domestic shorthair is Tiara. Tiara is shy, but once she comes out to see you she loves affection.

Lindsey This 1-year-old domestic shorthair named Lindsey is sweet and sassy. Lindsey would prefer to be your only feline friend.

Adoptable Pets: Dogs

Laura Dean This 8-year-old hound gal is Laura Dean. She is house-trained, affectionate, and great with other dogs. She’d love a home with a big yard and someone who appreciates a hound personality.