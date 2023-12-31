The Gabber Newspaper Logo
Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for December 28

by Cameron Healy

A hound mix dog in our december 28 adoptable pets section
December 28 adoptable pets include Laura Dean.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Pet Pal Animal Shelter and Friends of Strays in St. Pete have adoptable pets such as dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know – send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Cats

a black and white cat
Milly is one curious kitty.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Milly This 3-year-old domestic shorthair named Milly is a silly and curious cat. She would love someone to play with her.

a black, orange, and white cat.
Tiara will be the queen of your heart.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Tiara This 3-year-old domestic shorthair is Tiara. Tiara is shy, but once she comes out to see you she loves affection.

a light colored domestic shorthair cat laying on white furniture.
Lindsey is sweet and sassy.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Lindsey This 1-year-old domestic shorthair named Lindsey is sweet and sassy. Lindsey would prefer to be your only feline friend.

Adoptable Pets: Dogs

A hound mix dog in our december 28 adoptable pets section
Laura Dean is ready to go home with you.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Laura Dean This 8-year-old hound gal is Laura Dean. She is house-trained, affectionate, and great with other dogs. She’d love a home with a big yard and someone who appreciates a hound personality.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. Unless otherwise noted, cat adoptions are $40 and dogs are $200. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738petpalanimalshelter.com.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org. 

Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has pets, dogs, and other adoptables online and in print every week.

