Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for February 16

by Cameron Healy

a black and white dog with his tongue out. (Adoptable pets february 15)
February 16 adoptable pets include this friendly boy named Beckett.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Cats

a dark brown and black cat with green eyes named Shelbie.
Shelbie is on her exercise journey.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Shelbie This well-rounded gal is Shelbie. She is a 5-year old, 26-pound kitty who needs a person to help her lose weight for her health through diet and exercise routine. Shelbie loves to sit at the window and watch the world.

a gray and white cat with yellow eyes.
Mr. Marvin is the cutest martian on planet Earth.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Marvin Marvin the Martian is the supreme ruler of Mars, but this Marvin will be the supreme ruler of your heart. He expects all the cuddles and head scratches. Marvin is a 3-year-old domestic shorthair. 

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org. 

Adoptable Pets: Dogs

a black and white dog with his tongue out.
Beckett is one friendly pup.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Beckett Meet Beckett! He is strong, handsome, and a quick learner. He loves meeting people and would love a human companion. Beckett is a 4-year-old, 75-pound, pit mix. You must own your home to adopt him. 

a light brown terrier mix named Harper.
Harper can’t wait to go home with you.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Harper Are you looking for an adventure partner? Harper is your girl! She is a 5-month-old, terrier mix. Harper may be a little pup, but she has a big personality.  

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. 

Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738petpalanimalshelter.com.

Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has pets, dogs, and other adoptables online and in print every week.

