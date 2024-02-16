Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for February 16

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Cats

Shelbie This well-rounded gal is Shelbie. She is a 5-year old, 26-pound kitty who needs a person to help her lose weight for her health through diet and exercise routine. Shelbie loves to sit at the window and watch the world.

Marvin Marvin the Martian is the supreme ruler of Mars, but this Marvin will be the supreme ruler of your heart. He expects all the cuddles and head scratches. Marvin is a 3-year-old domestic shorthair.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org.

Adoptable Pets: Dogs

Beckett Meet Beckett! He is strong, handsome, and a quick learner. He loves meeting people and would love a human companion. Beckett is a 4-year-old, 75-pound, pit mix. You must own your home to adopt him.

Harper Are you looking for an adventure partner? Harper is your girl! She is a 5-month-old, terrier mix. Harper may be a little pup, but she has a big personality.