Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for February 23

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Cats

Battery Watts stopping you from adopting this adorable girl. This 7-month-old calico cat named Battery is charged up to meet her forever family.

Flower This beautiful kitty is Flower. She is a 1-year-old girl. Take her home and watch her bloom.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org.

Adoptable Pets: Dogs

Astrea Meet Astrea! She is a 1-year-old, 41-pound, lab mix. Astrea is smart and attentive. She loves attention and walks.

Koa This happy-go-lucky boy is Koa! He has lots of love and energy. He is a 1-year-old, 86-pound, all American dog.