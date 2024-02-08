Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for February 8

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Cats

Momo This handsome boy is Momo. He is a 4-year old domestic shorthair. Momo is always happy for a little head scratch. In return, he will make you biscuits.

Chloe This sweet angel is Chloe. She is sweet and funny and has beautiful white markings.

All felines are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. The cats may be seen in their foster homes or at a PetSmart near you. Save Our Strays Inc. 727-545-1116, saveourstraysinc.com.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org.

Adoptable Pets: Dogs

Bobby This pup is ready for a home just as energetic as he is. Bobby is a 1-year-old, 28-pound, beagle mix. He loves people and gets along with dogs his size.

Roofus Who loves treats, cuddles, and play time? Roofus! He is a 1-year-old, 66-pound, German Shepard. This handsome guy is attentive and knows all the basic commands. You must own your home to adopt Roofus.