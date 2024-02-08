The Gabber Newspaper Logo
weekly newsletter web ad

Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for February 8

by Cameron Healy

a brown beagle mix named Bobby adoptable pet february 8
February 8 adoptable pets include this outgoing boy named Bobby.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Cats

a black and white cat with green eyes
Momo wants to make sweet biscuits for you.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Momo This handsome boy is Momo. He is a 4-year old domestic shorthair. Momo is always happy for a little head scratch. In return, he will make you biscuits.

a tabby cat with green eyes and a big white markings.
Chloe is a sweetheart.
Photo courtesy of Save Our Strays

Chloe This sweet angel is Chloe. She is sweet and funny and has beautiful white markings.

All felines are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. The cats may be seen in their foster homes or at a PetSmart near you. Save Our Strays Inc. 727-545-1116, saveourstraysinc.com.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org. 

Adoptable Pets: Dogs

a brown beagle mix named Bobby adoptable pet february 8
Bobby can’t wait to run around in a backyard.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Bobby This pup is ready for a home just as energetic as he is. Bobby is a 1-year-old, 28-pound, beagle mix. He loves people and gets along with dogs his size. 

a german shepard dog.
Roofus hopes his forever home is full of love and fun activities.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Roofus Who loves treats, cuddles, and play time? Roofus! He is a 1-year-old, 66-pound, German Shepard. This handsome guy is attentive and knows all the basic commands. You must own your home to adopt Roofus. 

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. 

Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738petpalanimalshelter.com.

Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has pets, dogs, and other adoptables online and in print every week.

by Cameron Healy

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
barnacle newsletter web ad
The Gabber Newspaper