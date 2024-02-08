Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for February 8

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!
Adoptable Pets: Cats
Momo This handsome boy is Momo. He is a 4-year old domestic shorthair. Momo is always happy for a little head scratch. In return, he will make you biscuits.
Chloe This sweet angel is Chloe. She is sweet and funny and has beautiful white markings.
All felines are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. The cats may be seen in their foster homes or at a PetSmart near you. Save Our Strays Inc. 727-545-1116, saveourstraysinc.com.
Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org.
Adoptable Pets: Dogs
Bobby This pup is ready for a home just as energetic as he is. Bobby is a 1-year-old, 28-pound, beagle mix. He loves people and gets along with dogs his size.
Roofus Who loves treats, cuddles, and play time? Roofus! He is a 1-year-old, 66-pound, German Shepard. This handsome guy is attentive and knows all the basic commands. You must own your home to adopt Roofus.
All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.
Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has pets, dogs, and other adoptables online and in print every week.