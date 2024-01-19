Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for January 18

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable pets such as dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!
Adoptable Pets: Cats
Big Boy As SZA once said, “I need a Big Boy; Give me a Big Boy.” Well, here he is! Big Boy is 2 years old and would love to go home with you.
Bumble Bee Meet Bumble Bee, the 1-year-old domestic shorthair kitty. This queen bee is full of love and ready to share with you.
Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org.
Adoptable Pets: Dogs
Diesel This fueled up pup is Diesel. He is shy and needs a patient human. He is a 10-month-old, 42-pound, shar pei mix.
Jimmy Meet Jimmy! He is a 1-year-old chihuahua mix looking for his special place in your heart.
All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.
Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has pets, dogs, and other adoptables online and in print every week.