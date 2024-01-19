The Gabber Newspaper Logo
pj's oyster bar web ad

Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for January 18

by Cameron Healy

a white and black dog tilting his head for the camera. January 18 Adoptable Pets.
January 18 adoptable pets include this 1-year-old named Jimmy.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable pets such as dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Cats

a dark grey cat with big greenish yellow eyes.
Big Boy needs someone to cuddle with.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Big Boy As SZA once said, “I need a Big Boy; Give me a Big Boy.” Well, here he is! Big Boy is 2 years old and would love to go home with you.

a grey cat with green eyes cuddled on a red blanket.
Bumble Bee can’t make honey, but she knows how to make biscuits.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Bumble Bee Meet Bumble Bee, the 1-year-old domestic shorthair kitty. This queen bee is full of love and ready to share with you.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org. 

Adoptable Pets: Dogs

a black and brown dog wearing a blue collar.
Diesel is a shy boy looking for a patient human.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Diesel This fueled up pup is Diesel. He is shy and needs a patient human. He is a 10-month-old, 42-pound, shar pei mix.

a white and black dog tilting his head for the camera. January 18 Adoptable Pets.
Jimmy can’t wait to play with you.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Jimmy Meet Jimmy! He is a 1-year-old chihuahua mix looking for his special place in your heart.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. 

Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738petpalanimalshelter.com.

Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has pets, dogs, and other adoptables online and in print every week.

by Cameron Healy

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
barnacle newsletter web ad