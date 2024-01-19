Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for January 18

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable pets such as dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Cats

Big Boy As SZA once said, “I need a Big Boy; Give me a Big Boy.” Well, here he is! Big Boy is 2 years old and would love to go home with you.

Bumble Bee Meet Bumble Bee, the 1-year-old domestic shorthair kitty. This queen bee is full of love and ready to share with you.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org.

Adoptable Pets: Dogs

Diesel This fueled up pup is Diesel. He is shy and needs a patient human. He is a 10-month-old, 42-pound, shar pei mix.

Jimmy Meet Jimmy! He is a 1-year-old chihuahua mix looking for his special place in your heart.