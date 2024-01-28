Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for January 28

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable pets such as dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Cats

Gary Chill with Gary. He is a 6-year-old domestic shorthair who enjoys lounging around. Gary will warm up your heart and even your lap.

Mamacita This majestic lady is Mamacita. This 6-year-old cat enjoys basking in the window and playing with little mouse toys. Couch cuddles are a must for Mamacita.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org.

Adoptable Pets: Dogs

Koda You definitely got a friend in Koda. This 1-year-old, 45-pound, Siberian husky would love an active home. Koda loves adventures, running, and has all the classic husky traits.

Peace Bring peace to your home by bringing Peace home with you. Peace is a 1-year-old, 53-pound, all American dog. He is not suited for the apartment or condo life.