The Gabber Newspaper Logo
Eckerd College OLLI web ad

Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for January 28

by Cameron Healy

a brown, white, and black all American dog for January 25 adoptable pets
January 28 adoptable pets include this shy little guy named Peace.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable pets such as dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Cats

a black and white cat with bright yellow eyes
Gary is here for a cuddly time and for a long time.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Gary Chill with Gary. He is a 6-year-old domestic shorthair who enjoys lounging around. Gary will warm up your heart and even your lap.

a brown and grey fluffy cat with green eyes
Mamacita is the “it girl.”
Photo by Friends of Strays

Mamacita This majestic lady is Mamacita. This 6-year-old cat enjoys basking in the window and playing with little mouse toys. Couch cuddles are a must for Mamacita.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org. 

Adoptable Pets: Dogs

a white and gray husky with blue eyes
Koda has all the classic husky traits.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Koda You definitely got a friend in Koda. This 1-year-old, 45-pound, Siberian husky would love an active home. Koda loves adventures, running, and has all the classic husky traits.

a brown, white, and black all American dog for January 25 adoptable pets
Peace may have a sad face, but he is a happy doggy.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Peace Bring peace to your home by bringing Peace home with you. Peace is a 1-year-old, 53-pound, all American dog. He is not suited for the apartment or condo life.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. 

Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738petpalanimalshelter.com.

Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has pets, dogs, and other adoptables online and in print every week.

by Cameron Healy

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
barnacle newsletter web ad
The Gabber Newspaper