Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for January 4

Friends of Strays in St. Pete have adoptable pets such as dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!
Adoptable Pets: Dogs
Maggie This 4-year-old doggy is ready for her fur-ever home. Maggie loves kisses and being close to her humans.
Tully This 9-month-old pup is Tully. She is smart, sweet, and has so much love to give.
Adoptable Pets: Cats
Smitten Meet this 6-month-old kitten named Smitten. He loves to be close to you. He is a playful kitty.
All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar.
Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org.
