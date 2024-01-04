Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for January 4

Friends of Strays in St. Pete have adoptable pets such as dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Dogs

Maggie This 4-year-old doggy is ready for her fur-ever home. Maggie loves kisses and being close to her humans.

Tully This 9-month-old pup is Tully. She is smart, sweet, and has so much love to give.

Adoptable Pets: Cats

Smitten Meet this 6-month-old kitten named Smitten. He loves to be close to you. He is a playful kitty.