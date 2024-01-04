The Gabber Newspaper Logo
Eckerd College OLLI web ad

Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for January 4

by Cameron Healy

a white and brown cat with some stripes for January 4 Adoptable pets
January 4 adoptable pets include Smitten the sweet kitten.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Friends of Strays in St. Pete have adoptable pets such as dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Dogs

a 4-year-old brown dog with a white stripe from its nose up its face.
How could you say no to those eyes?
Photo by Friends of Strays

Maggie This 4-year-old doggy is ready for her fur-ever home. Maggie loves kisses and being close to her humans.

an all tan puppy smiling
Tully is one happy-go-lucky puppy.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Tully This 9-month-old pup is Tully. She is smart, sweet, and has so much love to give.

Adoptable Pets: Cats

a white and brown cat with some stripes for January 4 Adoptable pets
Meet Smitten, the sweet kitten.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Smitten Meet this 6-month-old kitten named Smitten. He loves to be close to you. He is a playful kitty.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. 

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org. 

Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has pets, dogs, and other adoptables online and in print every week.

by Cameron Healy

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
barnacle newsletter web ad