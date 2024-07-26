Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for July 26

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!
July 26 Adoptable Pets: Cats
Zella This 1-year-old sweet girl is looking for someone to scratch her head and be the only cat in your world.
Anastasia This 3-year-old love bug wants all of your love and to be your only furry friend.
July 26 Adoptable Pets: Dogs
Astrea This 1-year-old, 41-pound lab mix wants to be the “star” of your world. Well, at least, that’s what her name suggests in Greek.
Pixel This 1-year-old, 40-pound all-American pup is as excited to chase a ball around the yard as he is to be your best friend.
All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738, petpalanimalshelter.com.
Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Open daily, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org.
Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has cats, dogs, and other adoptable pets online and in print every week.