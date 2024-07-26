Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for July 26

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

July 26 Adoptable Pets: Cats

Zella This 1-year-old sweet girl is looking for someone to scratch her head and be the only cat in your world.

Anastasia This 3-year-old love bug wants all of your love and to be your only furry friend.

July 26 Adoptable Pets: Dogs

Astrea This 1-year-old, 41-pound lab mix wants to be the “star” of your world. Well, at least, that’s what her name suggests in Greek.