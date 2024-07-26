The Gabber Newspaper Logo
Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for July 26

A black dog with a blue collar
July 26 adoptable pets include this “star” named Astrea.
Photo via Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

July 26 Adoptable Pets: Cats

A grey and black cat with blue eyes.
Zella is a love bug who wants to be the only cat to get your attention.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Zella This 1-year-old sweet girl is looking for someone to scratch her head and be the only cat in your world.

A grey cat with green eyes.
Anastasia is looking for a family to love her and learn from her.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Anastasia This 3-year-old love bug wants all of your love and to be your only furry friend.

July 26 Adoptable Pets: Dogs

A black dog with a blue collar
Astrea wants to be your center of attention.
Photo via Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Astrea This 1-year-old, 41-pound lab mix wants to be the “star” of your world. Well, at least, that’s what her name suggests in Greek.

A black and white dog with a blue collar sticking his tongue out.
Pixel can’t wait to be your best friend.
Photo via Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Pixel This 1-year-old, 40-pound all-American pup is as excited to chase a ball around the yard as he is to be your best friend.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar.

Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738, petpalanimalshelter.com.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Open daily, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.  727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org. 

Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has cats, dogs, and other adoptable pets online and in print every week.

