Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for July 5

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats.

July 5 Adoptable Pets: Cats

Cloud Cloud is a 4 year old, house-trained chatterbox who loves attention and adventure.

Roxanne This sweet girl is Roxanne. She is a 1 year old cat looking for a family to goof around with.

July 5 Adoptable Pets: Dogs

Desmond If you’ve ever wanted a muppet, Desmond is for you. This 73-pound, 2-year-old poodle mix loves to walk, and show his goofy side.

Nyla Nyla is a 2 year old, 57-pound, playful pit mix. She’s recovering from a broken leg, so she’s looking for a patient but loving family.