The Gabber Newspaper Logo
gulf beaches law web ad

Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for July 5

by Patrick Heinzen

A black poodle with a blue collar with his mouth open.
July 5 adoptable pets include this real life muppet named Desmond.
Photo courtesy of Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

July 5 Adoptable Pets: Cats

A black cat in front of a white background.
Cloud is always looking for an adventure.
Photo courtesy of Friends of Strays

Cloud Cloud is a 4 year old, house-trained chatterbox who loves attention and adventure.

a tabby cat with green eyes.
Roxanne is just a girl who wants to play.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Roxanne This sweet girl is Roxanne. She is a 1 year old cat looking for a family to goof around with.

July 5 Adoptable Pets: Dogs

A black poodle with a blue collar with his mouth open.
If you’ve ever wanted a real life muppet, Desmond is the pup for you.
Photo courtesy of Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Desmond If you’ve ever wanted a muppet, Desmond is for you. This 73-pound, 2-year-old poodle mix loves to walk, and show his goofy side.

A white dog with a brown spot on the right side of her face, standing on green grass.
Although Nyla needs some patience for her broken leg, she is ready to fall in love with her family.
Photo Courtesy of Pet Pal

Nyla Nyla is a 2 year old, 57-pound, playful pit mix. She’s recovering from a broken leg, so she’s looking for a patient but loving family.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar.

Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738, petpalanimalshelter.com.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Open daily, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.  727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org. 

Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has cats, dogs, and other adoptable pets online and in print every week.

by Patrick Heinzen

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
barnacle newsletter web ad
The Gabber Newspaper