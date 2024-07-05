Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for July 5

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!
July 5 Adoptable Pets: Cats
Cloud Cloud is a 4 year old, house-trained chatterbox who loves attention and adventure.
Roxanne This sweet girl is Roxanne. She is a 1 year old cat looking for a family to goof around with.
July 5 Adoptable Pets: Dogs
Desmond If you’ve ever wanted a muppet, Desmond is for you. This 73-pound, 2-year-old poodle mix loves to walk, and show his goofy side.
Nyla Nyla is a 2 year old, 57-pound, playful pit mix. She’s recovering from a broken leg, so she’s looking for a patient but loving family.
All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738, petpalanimalshelter.com.
Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Open daily, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org.
Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has cats, dogs, and other adoptable pets online and in print every week.