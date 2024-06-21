The Gabber Newspaper Logo
Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for June 21

by Cameron Healy

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

June 21 Adoptable Pets: Cats

a tabby cat with green eyes
Wood you take Mahogany home?
Photo by Friends of Strays

Mahogany This 5-year-old feline friend is Mahogany. He wants to know if you wood be so kind as to take him home?

a black and white cat with yellow eyes in a blue box.
Simon says love him.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Simon Meet Simon! This 7-year-old cat is sweet and curious. Simon says adopt me, please.

June 21 Adoptable Pets: Dogs

a white husky with blue eyes.
Shoot for the stars with Apollo.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Apollo This 2-year-old husky mix is Apollo. He will love you to the moon and back. Apollo loves to run, chase toys, and hang out with his humans.

a brown and white dog named Katie for june 21 adoptable pets.
Meet this sweet puppy named Katie.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Katie This pup has a heart of gold. Katie is a 3 month old, 15 pound all-American girl. She is energetic and wants to be your adventure buddy.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar.

Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738petpalanimalshelter.com.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org. 

Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has cats, dogs, and other adoptable pets online and in print every week.

