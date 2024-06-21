Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for June 21

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

June 21 Adoptable Pets: Cats

Mahogany This 5-year-old feline friend is Mahogany. He wants to know if you wood be so kind as to take him home?

Simon Meet Simon! This 7-year-old cat is sweet and curious. Simon says adopt me, please.

June 21 Adoptable Pets: Dogs

Apollo This 2-year-old husky mix is Apollo. He will love you to the moon and back. Apollo loves to run, chase toys, and hang out with his humans.

Katie This pup has a heart of gold. Katie is a 3 month old, 15 pound all-American girl. She is energetic and wants to be your adventure buddy.