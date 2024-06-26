Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for June 26

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!
June 26 Adoptable Pets: Cats
Mika Mika is a sophisticated young lad. He is 5 years old and prefers an adult-only household.
Roxanne This sweet girl is Roxanne. She is a 1-year-old cat looking for a family to goof around with.
June 26 Adoptable Pets: Dogs
Versace This high-end cutie is Versace. He is an adorable, 2-month-old Chihuahua mix.
Gucci Meet Gucci! He is a stylish, 2-month-old Chihuahua mix.
All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.
Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org.
Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has cats, dogs, and other adoptable pets online and in print every week.