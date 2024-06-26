Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for June 26

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

June 26 Adoptable Pets: Cats

Mika Mika is a sophisticated young lad. He is 5 years old and prefers an adult-only household.

Roxanne This sweet girl is Roxanne. She is a 1-year-old cat looking for a family to goof around with.

June 26 Adoptable Pets: Dogs

Versace This high-end cutie is Versace. He is an adorable, 2-month-old Chihuahua mix.

Gucci Meet Gucci! He is a stylish, 2-month-old Chihuahua mix.