Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for June 26

by Cameron Healy

a brown dog with a white snout for June 26 adoptable pets
June 26 adoptable pets include this stylish pup named Gucci.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

June 26 Adoptable Pets: Cats

a grey cat with green eyes.
Mika is the most handsome cat model around.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Mika Mika is a sophisticated young lad. He is 5 years old and prefers an adult-only household.

a tabby cat with green eyes.
Roxanne is just a girl who wants to play.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Roxanne This sweet girl is Roxanne. She is a 1-year-old cat looking for a family to goof around with.

June 26 Adoptable Pets: Dogs

a dog with brown, black, and white fur.
There is nothing more fashionable than a pup named Versace.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Versace This high-end cutie is Versace. He is an adorable, 2-month-old Chihuahua mix.

a brown dog with a white snout for June 26 adoptable pets
This stylish pup is Gucci.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Gucci Meet Gucci! He is a stylish, 2-month-old Chihuahua mix.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar.

Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738petpalanimalshelter.com.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org. 

Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has cats, dogs, and other adoptable pets online and in print every week.

