Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for March 22

by Cameron Healy

March 22 adoptable pets includes this 7-month-old kitty named.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Dogs

a brown and black dog named cleo
Cleo loves to adventure.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Cleo This Southern belle is 8-year-old Cleo. She loves adventures and sniffing around. She is a social dog with others, but prefers to live alone with her human family.

a tan and white dog wearing a purple bandana.
Mr. Squire to your rescue.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Squire Meet this handsome, 7-month-old pup named Squire. He is ready to protect and be your knight in shining armor.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org. 

Adoptable Pets: Cats

A dark color domestic short hair cat.
Kenneth is a playful kitty.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Kenneth This gorgeous kitty is Kenneth, a 9-month-old domestic shorthair. Kenneth is playful with humans and other cat friends, but would prefer to live alone with his family.

a white and grey cat with green eyes
How could you say “no” to this sweet face?
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Oden This 4-year-old sweetheart is Oden. He has so much love to give. Oden loves affection and makes a great friend.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. 

Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738petpalanimalshelter.com.

Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has pets, dogs, and other adoptables online and in print every week.

