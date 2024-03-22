Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for March 22

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Dogs

Cleo This Southern belle is 8-year-old Cleo. She loves adventures and sniffing around. She is a social dog with others, but prefers to live alone with her human family.

Squire Meet this handsome, 7-month-old pup named Squire. He is ready to protect and be your knight in shining armor.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org.

Adoptable Pets: Cats

Kenneth This gorgeous kitty is Kenneth, a 9-month-old domestic shorthair. Kenneth is playful with humans and other cat friends, but would prefer to live alone with his family.

Oden This 4-year-old sweetheart is Oden. He has so much love to give. Oden loves affection and makes a great friend.