Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for March 29

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!
Adoptable Pets: Dogs
Merlin Merlin’s puppy magic will have you ready to take him home. He is 2 months old.
Petey Piranha Meet Petey Piranha! He is 2 months old and the sweetest boy around.
Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org.
Adoptable Pets: Cats
Scar He may have the same name as an infamous lion, but Scar’s actually a sweet, orange kitty. Scar is a 1-year-old boy who is ready for his forever home.
Rita Miss Rita is in search of a nap partner. She is a 5-year-old cat who loves to cuddle.
All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.
Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has pets, dogs, and other adoptables online and in print every week.