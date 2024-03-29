The Gabber Newspaper Logo
pj's oyster bar web ad

Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for March 29

by Cameron Healy

an orange cat with yellow eyes named scar.
March 29 adoptable pets includes this sweet, orange kitty named Scar.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Dogs

a black puppy named merlin
Merlin has such a sweet face.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Merlin Merlin’s puppy magic will have you ready to take him home. He is 2 months old.

a black and white dog sitting up with its head tilted and ears up
Petey Piranha can’t wait to go home with you.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Petey Piranha Meet Petey Piranha! He is 2 months old and the sweetest boy around.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org. 

Adoptable Pets: Cats

an orange cat with yellow eyes named scar.
Scar is a sweet, orange kitty.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Scar He may have the same name as an infamous lion, but Scar’s actually a sweet, orange kitty. Scar is a 1-year-old boy who is ready for his forever home. 

a black cat with yellow eyes named rita.
Miss Rita wants a cuddle buddy.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Rita Miss Rita is in search of a nap partner. She is a 5-year-old cat who loves to cuddle.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. 

Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738petpalanimalshelter.com.

Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has pets, dogs, and other adoptables online and in print every week.

by Cameron Healy

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
barnacle newsletter web ad
The Gabber Newspaper