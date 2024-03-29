Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for March 29

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Dogs

Merlin Merlin’s puppy magic will have you ready to take him home. He is 2 months old.

Petey Piranha Meet Petey Piranha! He is 2 months old and the sweetest boy around.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org.

Adoptable Pets: Cats

Scar He may have the same name as an infamous lion, but Scar’s actually a sweet, orange kitty. Scar is a 1-year-old boy who is ready for his forever home.

Rita Miss Rita is in search of a nap partner. She is a 5-year-old cat who loves to cuddle.