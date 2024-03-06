Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for March 6

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!
Adoptable Pets: Dogs
Tully Tully is a sweet pup. She is 11 months old. Tully is full of energy and has lots of love to give.
Petunia This 4-year-old girl is Petunia. Petunia hopes you pick her from the patch.
Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org.
Adoptable Pets: Cats
Kiki Kiki is a one-of-a-kind kitty. She is 2 years old and loves attention She is content with her alone time, but loves human company.
Morticia Meet Morticia! She is a shy 7-month-old baby. Once she gets to know you, though, she will love you forever.
All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.
Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has pets, dogs, and other adoptables online and in print every week.