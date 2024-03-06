Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for March 6

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Dogs

Tully Tully is a sweet pup. She is 11 months old. Tully is full of energy and has lots of love to give.

Petunia This 4-year-old girl is Petunia. Petunia hopes you pick her from the patch.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org.

Adoptable Pets: Cats

Kiki Kiki is a one-of-a-kind kitty. She is 2 years old and loves attention She is content with her alone time, but loves human company.

Morticia Meet Morticia! She is a shy 7-month-old baby. Once she gets to know you, though, she will love you forever.