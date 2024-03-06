The Gabber Newspaper Logo
Florida spectacular web ad

Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for March 6

by Cameron Healy

a black with green eyes for march 7 adoptable pets
March 6 adoptable pets includes this 7-month-old girl, named Morticia.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Dogs

a tan-colored dog named Tully
This sweet and fun pup is Tully.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Tully Tully is a sweet pup. She is 11 months old. Tully is full of energy and has lots of love to give.

a gray and white pitbull
Pick a Petunia to take home!
Photo by Friends of Strays

Petunia This 4-year-old girl is Petunia. Petunia hopes you pick her from the patch.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org. 

Adoptable Pets: Cats

a gray, white, and orange cat with green eyes.
Look how beautiful Kiki is.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Kiki Kiki is a one-of-a-kind kitty. She is 2 years old and loves attention She is content with her alone time, but loves human company.

a black with green eyes for march 7 adoptable pets
This 7-month-old kitty is Morticia.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Morticia Meet Morticia! She is a shy 7-month-old baby. Once she gets to know you, though, she will love you forever.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. 

Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738petpalanimalshelter.com.

Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has pets, dogs, and other adoptables online and in print every week.

by Cameron Healy

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
barnacle newsletter web ad
The Gabber Newspaper