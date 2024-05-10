The Gabber Newspaper Logo
barnacle newsletter web ad

Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for May 10

by Cameron Healy

a black and white great dane dog for the may 10 adoptable pets.
May 10 adoptable pets includes this Great Dane mix named Yuki.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Dogs

a black and brown dog sitting with its tongue hanging out.
This cutie pie is Rhubarb.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Rhubarb This 6-month-old pup is as sweet as pie. Meet Rhubarb! Rhubarb loves being active and dreams of a home where he can run and play all day.

a black and white dog with brown spots.
Coral is a timid girl with a lot of love to give.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Coral Meet Coral! She is a 2-year-old, 34-pound, lab mix. Coral is a little timid at first, but after she gets comfortable, she will adore you.

a black and white great dane dog for the may 10 adoptable pets.
Yuki is a 10-month-old pup.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Yuki This gentle giant is Yuki. Yuki is a 10-month-old, 86-pound, Great Dane and black mouth cur mix. She has a heart of gold and very sweet.

Adoptable Pets: Cats

an orange and white cat with green eyes.
Give Mr. Charlie Brown a loving home.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Charlie Brown This biscuit-making king is Charlie Brown. He is 8 years old. Charlie Brown has boundaries and prefers adult company only.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. 

Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738petpalanimalshelter.com.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org. 

Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has cats, dogs, and other adoptable pets online and in print every week.

by Cameron Healy

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
barnacle newsletter web ad
The Gabber Newspaper