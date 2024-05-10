Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for May 10

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Dogs

Rhubarb This 6-month-old pup is as sweet as pie. Meet Rhubarb! Rhubarb loves being active and dreams of a home where he can run and play all day.

Coral Meet Coral! She is a 2-year-old, 34-pound, lab mix. Coral is a little timid at first, but after she gets comfortable, she will adore you.

Yuki This gentle giant is Yuki. Yuki is a 10-month-old, 86-pound, Great Dane and black mouth cur mix. She has a heart of gold and very sweet.

Adoptable Pets: Cats

Charlie Brown This biscuit-making king is Charlie Brown. He is 8 years old. Charlie Brown has boundaries and prefers adult company only.